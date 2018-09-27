5 reasons why OCBC RoboInvest is perfect for the go-getter

When kids were growing up, many parents wisely advised them about the importance of saving for a rainy day. Sadly, pure savings deposits usually get eroded in value over the long term, no thanks to inflationary pressures.

Thus, making investment choices in order to finance one’s future needs should logically represent an important task on our to-do list.

Instead, many people come up with excuses like: “I don’t know how to start and where to obtain credible information on the financial markets”; or “I have little me-time, so making a trip to consult a financial advisor at the bank is the least of my priorities!”

These reasons will resonate with time-strapped individuals who juggle multiple roles at the office and at home, or to the wannabe investor looking out for the right opportunity to place their hard-earned savings.

With digitalisation and computer-coded algorithms, making intelligent investment plans can all be done with the touch of a button at the individual’s own time and convenience, but that should not be the end of your investment strategy.

With OCBC RoboInvest, monitoring and maximising your investment portfolio also become a breeze. The proprietary investment platform offers a one-of-a-kind automatic “rebalancing” feature that intelligently and automatically optimises your portfolio constituents by fine-turning the constituents every few months — to capitalise on the changes in the dynamic financial market.

Fulfil your financial goals with OCBC RoboInvest

OCBC RoboInvest is a robo-advisory investment platform based on well-tested algorithm technology powered by Singapore-based fintech company, WeInvest.

It offers personalised service to investors, with as many as 28 thematic portfolios of exchange traded funds and equities to choose from.

If you have little leisure time and are harbouring dreams of financial freedom, switching to the automated OCBC RoboInvest is the way to go.

This easy-to-navigate and intelligent investment platform offers reliability, flexibility and ease of accessibility that is a solution for today’s busy and well-connected individuals.

Whether you are a seasoned investor who would like to diversify your portfolio, or someone keen to hop on the right investment bandwagon, OCBC RoboInvest seeks to help you grow your wealth.

Here are five reasons why OCBC RoboInvest is the perfect platform for your investment needs:

1. Simple, user-friendly and convenient

This offers an easy and intuitive way to invest, anytime, anywhere for OCBC customers with access to its online banking services. Just sign up for an account on the automatic platform and you’re good to go.

OCBC RoboInvest’s personalised service lets you choose your preferred portfolio from 28 thematic portfolios of equities and exchange-traded funds across six markets — Singapore, Australia, Britain, the United States, Europe and Hong Kong.

Customers will be spoilt for choice with the range and variety offered by OCBC RoboInvest — there is a thematic product to match every risk appetite — from the very the aggressive investor.

Low- to medium-risk investors can check out its balanced portfolio, suitably named “The All Weather” portfolio that comprises four different asset classes – equities, gold, long term bonds and short-term bonds— with a proven performance and is expected to continue to perform reasonably well in various economic and inflationary environments.

Among others, there is also the “Stable Singapore Giants” portfolio designed to capture the performance of large capital stocks with relatively low volatility listed on the Singapore Exchange, to cater to those with a medium-risk appetite.

If you are someone with a medium-risk appetite, there is a plethora of thematic products to cater to your unique preference. For instance, the “Stable Aussie Giants thematic basket” is designed to capture the performance of large capital stocks with low volatility (in the All Ordinaries Index) with stocks trading at a relatively high valuation being screened out.

If you are a driven investor willing to sacrifice certainty for the potential to generate higher returns, albeit at higher risk, the recommended portfolio will comprise a higher allocation to equities and commodities. There are a number of portfolios across various markets that fall under this category. An example is the “Hong Kong Property” portfolio designed to capture the performance of selected stocks in the Real Estate sector in the Hang Seng Composite Index.

2. Accessible, interactive and hassle-free monitoring

Customers will be given access to a dashboard to see how their investments are performing, making monitoring investments a cinch.

What’s more, OCBC RoboInvest’s proprietary algorithm constantly reviews your portfolio against market movements, and automatically rebalances its constituents, upon your approval. What’s amazing too is that you can easily withdraw or top up your investment at any time from your OCBC account, and get e-mail alerts to update you on the approval status of your rebalancing.

3. Optimise your returns without lifting a finger

If you are worried about the hassle of watching over your portfolio, relax and let OCBC RoboInvest do the work for you. The platform is designed to make the best of market trends while you are working, travelling or even sleeping.

4. Peace of mind

Portfolios are curated based on market research and insights, with the products constructed based on different themes to suit a variety of investment preferences and risk profiles. For instance, the lowest-risk option is a portfolio targeted at investors who primarily seek income; hence 75 per cent of the portfolio is allocated to bonds.

Unlike traditional investment portfolios, algorithms are used to monitor each portfolio and rebalance assets on a quarterly or half-yearly basis, depending on each portfolio.

5. Affordable with low entry investment sum

Worried about setting aside a substantial sum for investment? Fret not, OCBC RoboInvest customers only need to make a minimum initial investment of $3,500, plus a 1.5 per cent annual fee for assets under management (this is capped at $50,000)*. Amounts above $50,000 will attract an annual fee of 1 per cent.

*Other exchange fees and charges apply depending on the markets and trading channels used to execute the orders.

So, what are you waiting for. If you’re an OCBC account holder — go ahead and open your OCBC RoboInvest account now and start investing immediately at ocbc.com/roboinvest

For new to OCBC customers, open an OCBC account instantly at www.ocbc.com/360

This is for general information and does not take into account your particular investment and protection aims, financial situation or needs. You should seek advice from a financial adviser before committing to a purchase. Otherwise, you should consider the suitability of the investment.