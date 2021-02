As we usher in the Year of the Ox, many are hopeful that 2021 will be better than the one that has just passed.

There is ample cause for optimism - several countries have started mass vaccinations against Covid-19 which has brought the global economy to a standstill, China's economy is showing signs of life, there has been a cautious return to some air travel and, for Singapore, the latest non-oil domestic export numbers surprised on the upside.