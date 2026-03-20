Most people are actually surprised that they actually need to spend so much money every month.

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If you are worried you do not have enough money to be financially free, you should start to audit your expenses to see how you can fix this problem now. Once you know what is at stake, you can take steps to improve the situation.

Here are three practical steps that you can take to uncover the most common mystery of many households, which is how much you need to spend every month.

Start with compulsory big expenses

This would be your taxes, insurance premiums and loan payments. While there is nothing much you can do with your taxes, you should know that your monthly income is not the total sum of your salary, because a portion of it goes to paying tax.

If you earn, say $10,000 a month, and your total monthly household expenses is also $10,000, this means that you are spending above your means.

As for insurance plans, you know the benefits of having more than one policy, but what you may not know is that most of these policies have to be paid for life. So if you stop working, how are you going to still pay all the premiums?

What you should do is to take a close look at all your insurance policies and find out what value you can get from each when you hit 65. So keep only policies that you need, such as your medical plans, and identify policies that you can cash out if you need to reduce the premiums when you stop working.

f you have plans to sign up for a new life policy, ask for one that has a fixed premium period, such as until you are 60 or 65. In this way, you don’t have to worry about paying more premiums when you retire and yet you still have a policy that has cash value and will cover you for life.

If you have loans, you should try to pay them off way before you stop working. Where possible, use cash and not money from your Central Provident Fund (CPF) to pay your home loans.

Here’s an incentive for young people to do so – if you are in your 30s and are already earning about $6,000 or more monthly, you stand to have about $1 million in your CPF account by the time you turn 50, if you don’t use CPF money for your home loans.

Keeping track of household expenses

Don’t guess but find out exactly how much you spend every month. Indeed, be absolutely ruthless in telling all members of your family to report their expenses to you daily, along with the receipts. Only in this way can you determine what actually goes out every month. In the process, you will definitely discover some ways to save.

For instance, the tenure for your home network or telco plans may have expired, so a call to get a fresh contract can result in paying less. Start by sorting by categories, such as groceries, dining, medical/wellness, leisure, transport and utility/telco bills.

You need to track the expenses over a few months to see if there is a spending trend. If you do this for only one month and that month happens to coincide with many birthdays and anniversaries, you will see high dining expenses that are not the norm.

But if you notice that the spending for dining is consistently high for all the months, it is time to have a family conference to cut such expenses so that more money goes to your savings every month.

The true cost of life

To find out how much you need every month, add up the total of the compulsory expenses – taxes, loans and insurance premiums – and all your household bills. You will probably be surprised that you actually need so much every month.

If the total expenditure is still way below your total household income, you can breathe easier because it means you are still growing your savings substantially every month. Otherwise, start to worry because by spending almost all your monthly income or, worse, exceeding it, you are at risk of having not enough money in the future.

In other words, if you are accustomed to this kind of spending in your productive years, where are you going to get the money to spend when you stop working?

Even if you deduct the expenses related to your children as they are likely to move out and start their own families later, chances are the expenses of both you and your spouse will still be quite significant.

The mindset for financial freedom

The silver lining in doing this exercise is that once you know how much your life is going to cost you every month, you can start to make plans for it.

While you may not be able to increase your income easily, you can certainly try to reduce your spending – doing so has the twin effect of increasing your savings as well as preparing you for a less costly retirement.

Ultimately, this is a question that only you can answer: Is splurging money on family holidays regularly, so that your kids are happy, more important than putting more money aside for their education funds, so that they can have better choices later?

Similarly, is overspending to make yourself happier now better than saving more so that you can choose not to work through old age?

Even if you can afford to be extravagant now, it is still better to be more conservative. After all, if there is a chance you can live to 85 or more, you will have plenty of opportunity – up to 240 months after your retirement, to be exact – to use your money.