Before the coronavirus pandemic, only 8 per cent of professionals in the knowledge industry engaged in WFH - or work from home.

By the second quarter of 2020, the International Labour Organisation estimates that an average of 17.4 per cent were working remotely. Statistically it takes 66 days to establish a habit: By spring of 2022, when a permanent return to working life looked possible in the majority of countries, 700 days had passed since the start of the pandemic.