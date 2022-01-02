2022 outlook: Top questions on investors’ minds

Twenty twenty-two will mark the third year that the global economy will be facing the Covid-19 pandemic. As governments and businesses gradually move from coping with a pandemic towards managing an endemic, emergency stimulus will likely be reined back, shifting the investment landscape in 20221.
Staying invested remains crucial. To help investors better understand and navigate today's investment environment, Mr Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific, shares our perspectives on the top questions on the minds of investors.
1. Will inflation slow down?
The inflation challenge varies across economies. For example, we are experiencing rising consumer price inflation here in Singapore and likewise in the US, but this has remained low in China. Meanwhile, central banks in Europe and Japan continue to perceive the recent inflation pick-up as transitory.
Given the influence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) on the global investment market, and that inflation seems to be more of a challenge in the United States, it is worth considering whether inflation would ease in 2022.
Some elements of the inflation spike are transitory. For example, higher energy prices are feeding directly into petrol and transportation costs. Yet, the long-term demand and supply balance should limit how far energy prices can rise. Higher prices of consumption items due to supply-side bottlenecks should also ease over time. However, rent, housing and wage growth could create more persistent inflationary pressure.
Overall, headline inflation globally could come off the highs of 2021, with inflation in the US expected to come down from the 5 per cent to 6 per cent range. However, the undercurrent of firmer inflation could continue and, given the strong recovery momentum and some supply-side and labour market distortions, core inflation could remain above the Fed’s target of 2 per cent through 2022.
2. Will central banks turn more hawkish?
Alongside the Fed, who will likely raise interest rates in 2022 due to more persistent inflationary pressures, several developed market central banks have shifted away from their ultra-loose monetary policy as economic recovery gains ground. These include the Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Still, not all developed market central banks are hawkish. The Bank of Japan is still forecasting below-target inflation for the next two years, while the European Central Bank is adopting a patient approach in normalising policy.
Some Latin American, Central and Eastern European economies have already embarked on a tightening path, while Asian central banks have been more muted in response. Since most Asian economies are still in the early phases of economic recovery, Asian central banks may see higher inflation as temporary and could allow policy rates to stay supportive through 2022.
An exception is China, where economic momentum has slowed in 2H 2021. Instead of using only lending rate cuts or reserve requirements to boost growth, the People’s Bank of China could rely on open-market operations and industry-specific measures to provide the financial system with adequate liquidity.
3. Will the Fed start raising interest rates in 2022?
The Fed’s latest announcement in December signalled that it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022 and would likely start raising policy rates in 2022 as it copes with higher inflation, and as the economy nears full employment.
The pace of policy-rate increases in the next two to three years is arguably more important than the timing or size of the first hike. The Fed’s median projection suggests around three 25 basis-point hikes each in 2022 and 2023, with two more hikes in 2024, hitting 2.1 per cent by the end of 2024, with the long-run rate at 2.5 per cent.
US monetary policy3
4. What factors should Asian investors consider when allocating to equities, fixed income and other assets?
Since the global economy is still in the early (for Asia and select emerging markets) and mid (for the US and Europe) parts of the economic cycle, risk assets such as equities and corporate credit, on a risk-adjusted basis, remain in the spotlight within an overall portfolio2.
For equities, international diversification remains key. The strong performance of cyclical and value sectors may continue, but investors will need to clearly identify their investment objectives and time horizons when assessing their allocations in growth and cyclical sectors.
5. What policy shifts should we expect as governments tackle climate change?
At the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, pledges and declarations on deforestation and methane emission reduction were announced, and various Asian economies also publicised their initiatives to raise targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Looking ahead, we could see a further acceleration in government spending, likely in green infrastructure spending or an increase in green bond issuance. There could also be further measures aimed at incentivising private capital to drive the change. Regulatory levers could pressure large investors to tilt portfolios towards climate-friendly strategies. Governments could also co-invest with the private sector so that initiatives deemed too risky for the private sector to invest alone can still access the required financing.
When considering the investment implications from climate change, we believe investors should not apply the “one size fits all” judgment to distinguish between “new” energy versus “traditional” energy sectors. We believe active management remains critical in selecting companies that can thrive as company research is essential when considering the investment implications from climate change.
Conclusion
2022 is likely to be another year where the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and policy shifts would lead to more market volatility and style rotation. Nevertheless, there are various options available for investors in Singapore. In these uncertain times, experienced research teams providing insights can be an advantage when navigating the volatility.
Provided for information only based on market conditions as of date of publication, not to be construed as investment recommendation or advice. Forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations, may or may not come to pass. They are for illustrative purposes only and serve as an indication of what may occur. Given the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with forecast, projections or other forward statements, actual events, results or performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated.
Diversification does not guarantee investment return and does not eliminate the risk of loss. Yield is not guaranteed. Positive yield does not imply positive return.
1. Source: “The Year Ahead 2022”, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, 30.11.2021.
2. For illustrative purposes only based on current market conditions, subject to change from time to time. Not all investments are suitable for all investors. Exact allocation of portfolio depends on each individual’s circumstance and market conditions.
4. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of the principal) of a fixed income investment to a change in interest rates and is expressed as number of years.
5. High-yield credit refers to corporate bonds which are given ratings below investment grade and are deemed to have a higher risk of default. Yield is not guaranteed. Positive yield does not imply positive return.
