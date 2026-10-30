Interrogating the Singapore dream, and exploring the issue of liquidity

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Doom spending, expensive retro hobbies and liquidity, plus is the Singapore dream for everyone?

Synopsis: Every Monday, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

Labubus, blind boxes, bubble tea. Why do we keep buying things we don’t need?

Is there a limit to how much a person can spend before it becomes indulgent? Find out about the “little treat” economy, and why people sometimes shift their spending towards small luxuries when bigger purchases start feeling out of reach.

Good grades, good jobs, applying for a BTO, getting married. Isn’t that every Singaporean’s dream?

In this episode, Julian Low, co-founder of theatre practice Wushiren, talks about his experience defying the “Singaporean Dream” by dropping out of medical school. He then went on to pursue his dream of starting an independent theatre collective.

Wired earphones and film cameras: Is retro tech back, or another performative trend?

In this episode, we chat with Gen Z business owner and CD collector Cody Tong on how retro analogue items such as wired earphones, film cameras, and Walkmans are making a comeback. Is this here to stay or is it just another performative trend?

Invest but keep enough liquidity to help you sleep at night.

In this episode, hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann speak to guest Bryan Low, Managing Director and Head of International Wealth Management for Singapore at KGI to look into the concept of liquidity. Everyone tells us to invest, but how much is enough and how much should we leave behind for a rainy day?

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Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Yang Jiesan Cruz

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.