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Intel’s shares fell more than 4 per cent on Aug 10 to US$97.52, but they have nearly trebled so far in 2026.

BENGALURU – Intel raised US$20 billion (S$25.6 billion) from an upsized share offering on Aug 11, as it looks to fund the costly build-out of its chip contract manufacturing business by cashing in on a stock surge fuelled by its turnaround efforts.

Once a dominant force in the global chip industry, Intel is investing heavily in new facilities and advanced packaging capabilities as it seeks to challenge industry leaders such as TSMC in contract chip manufacturing.

Intel priced the offering at US$95 a share , which was a discount of 2.6 per cent to the previous close. The chipmaker said on Aug 10 it aimed to raise US$15 billion through the share sale.

Bloomberg first reported the size of the upsized offering.

Intel’s shares fell more than 4 per cent on Aug 10 to US$97.52, but they have nearly trebled so far in 2026, outperforming rivals AMD and Nvidia and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s nearly 75 per cent rise.

Several analysts have said Intel’s surging share price has increased the chances of an equity raise to help fund its expansion plans.

“As a capital-intensive business that went a long way to wrecking its own balance sheet and prospects by focusing on financial engineering rather than physical engineering, courtesy of US$82 billion of share buybacks in the 2010s, it makes perfect sense for Intel to raise money, especially after a fivefold increase in the stock price since last August,” said Russ Mould, investment director at British investment platform AJ Bell.

The shift towards artificial intelligence agents has powered demand for central processing units beyond Intel’s manufacturing capacity, prompting the chipmaker to raise its capital expenditure forecast for 2026 from US$18 billion to US$20 billion in July.

It also committed to high-volume production of chips using its 14A manufacturing process in 2028, after previously warning the technology could be shelved without a major external customer.

Its foundry unit has won Tesla as a 14A customer and optimism for another marquee client grew after US President Donald Trump said Apple would make processors with Intel, though neither company confirmed it.

In July , Intel announced a €5 billion (S$7.4 billion) investment to upgrade and expand chip manufacturing in Ireland, a project that represents more than 25 per cent of its planned 2026 capital spending.

JPMorgan Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global Markets are acting as joint book-running managers. REUTERS