How he's helping to keep the skies clear of pollution one brick at a time

When you think of Nepal, the first thing that comes to mind is the majestic Himalayas mountains outlined against the blue skies and the crisp mountain air. But in recent years, the air quality in Kathmandu has deteriorated as pollution levels in Nepal have reached 4.9 times higher than recommended by the World Health Organisation.

That changed during the Covid-19 shutdown in Nepal in February 2020 when economic activity was curbed and local newspapers published photos that showed Mount Everest visible from the Kathmandu valley.

One man aims to keep the skies clear in the country. Mr Sam Yoonsuk Lee, founder and chief executive of InnoCSR Group, is helping to reduce pollution from the brick industry, one of the biggest polluters in Nepal, by introducing technology to produce bricks without the need to burn.

“We are working actively with the manufacturers to scale up as soon as possible so that Nepal becomes a country free of air pollution from the brick industry,” Mr Lee said.

The 43-year-old executive who hails from South Korea is passionate in his belief that corporate social responsibility (CSR) goes beyond donations and companies and should “walk the talk”.

“You need to integrate your market entry strategy, your product strategy and your global strategy, because at the end of the day your company's products and services are making connections with the society and consumers are part of the society,’’ Mr Lee explained.

Building the foundation of doing good

Mr Lee’s beliefs that companies can help give back to society led him to start InnoCSR Group in Shanghai a year after he did his MBA at China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in 2007.

His interest in CSR started during his college days in Korea University where he got his degree in business administration. The spark intensified after he worked as a private sector fundraising consultant in the United Nations Children’s Fund or UNICEF office in Beijing.