PropertyGuru's chief guru keeps things real

There you are, running LinkedIn's Asia-Pacific operations from Singapore, having earlier grown the professional network's members more than fivefold to 18 million in the four years you ran its India operations out of Mumbai.

Then, along comes Insead classmate Jani Rautiainen, who co-founded Singapore's first globally recognised Internet start-up in 2007 and nine years later, seeks the next level. Before you know it, you have signed on as chief executive officer and managing director of PropertyGuru Group.