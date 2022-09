Many big-name Western firms eyeing the big Asia opportunity have tended to base their chief executives in the region; Mr Jean-Pascal Tricoire runs Schneider Electric from Hong Kong. So was Mr Kevin Sneader based in the territory, when he was global managing partner for McKinsey.

On the other hand, when Canada's biggest insurer needed a chief executive to run its global business out of Toronto, it simply reached out to an executive who'd hitherto spent his working life in Asia and Australia.