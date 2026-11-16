Indonesian rupiah falls to record low as Fed bets boost dollar

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The rupiah dropped as much as 0.4% to 18,271 per US dollar on Nov 16.

The Indonesian rupiah fell to a fresh record low, pressured by a stronger dollar amid hawkish Federal Reserve expectations, lingering worries over domestic political stability and a potential market downgrade.

The rupiah dropped as much as 0.4% to 18,271 per US dollar on Nov 16 . The currency has weakened about 9% in 2026 to underperform regional peers.

Investors have soured on the nation’s assets in 2026 due to concerns over President Prabowo Subianto’s policy uncertainty, the exits of several key policymakers, and MSCI’s warning that it could downgrade Indonesia’s equity market to standalone status.

Most recently, the resignation of Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka compounded those worries, while growing bets on Fed interest-rate hikes boosted the dollar and further pressured the rupiah.

Bank Indonesia has said that it will remain present in the markets to maintain the rupiah stability. It regularly intervened in the currency’s spot market as well as offshore and onshore non-deliverable forwards. The central bank has also been buying government bonds in the secondary market to stem volatility.

The central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged on Nov 18 as the rupiah’s decline reflects tighter global financial conditions and bets on faster Fed rate hikes, according to Jeffrey Zhang, an emerging-market strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.

“We expect BI would judge the recent rupiah move to be in line with fundamentals, and don’t expect it to deviate from the current monetary policy stance,” he said. BLOOMBERG