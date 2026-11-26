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Nickel matte at a refining facility in South Sulawesi. About 83% of Indonesia’s nickel output went to the stainless steel sector in 2025.

NEW YORK – The Indonesian attorney general’s office has named nickel trader Arif Kurniawan as a suspect in a money laundering case, after warning of irregularities in his business dealings earlier in November.

Kurniawan allegedly laundered proceeds from illegal mining and concealed the funds through intermediaries and affiliate firms between 2021 and 2026, the AGO said in a statement late on Nov 25.

The well-known trader was named in the statement only by his initials, although his identity was confirmed by authorities earlier in November.

Kurniawan denied any wrongdoing and rejected the allegations when contacted by Bloomberg News, saying all of his previous trading activities had complied with relevant laws and regulations.

Investigators have seized documents and more than US$3 million (S$3.9 million) in cash in various currencies, as well as almost 38kg of gold bars, in relation to the case, the AGO said.

A reclusive but important figure in Indonesia’s mining industry, Kurniawan has risen rapidly since leaving Glencore more than a decade ago to become the country’s top nickel ore trader.

The targeting of his sprawling mining and trading business could trigger a shake up of the wider sector, in a nation that accounts for about 60% of global supply.

Kurniawan is suspected to be outside of Indonesia, a spokesperson for the AGO said at a press conference earlier in November.

In 2024, he traded about a third of the country’s nickel ore supply, Bloomberg reported in 2025, citing a survey of industry figures. Alongside a business partner, Kurniawan also had stakes in at least 20 mining concessions spread across Indonesia. BLOOMBERG