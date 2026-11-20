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Recurring peatland fires are among the reasons that have been cited for the enforcement action.

JAKARTA – Indonesia has revoked forestry permits covering 338,536ha held by Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP), a subsidiary of Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL) Group.

The move, which affects an area about 4.5 times the size of Singapore, was taken over alleged environmental violations, including recurring peatland fires, illegal plantations and damage to protected areas, the government’s forest enforcement task force said on Nov 20.

The enforcement push comes amid heightened scrutiny of companies linked to forest fires and transboundary haze; the latest move marks a significant crackdown on major corporate players in the forestry sector.

The permits were revoked under a Forestry Ministerial Decree dated Nov 19, with the entire concession area in Riau province returning to state control, said the Forest Area Enforcement Task Force, known as Satgas PKH, in a statement on Nov 20 .

“All activities within the revoked concession areas have been halted, while the government has taken back control of the land,” it added. “The revocation does not absolve the company of its environmental restoration obligations or potential legal liabilities.”

The task force cited recurring peatland fires, oil palm plantations spanning 18,362.74ha, unauthorised mining activities covering 541.46ha, and damage to protected areas spanning 211.54ha as grounds for the revocation.

It also raised concerns over the protection of areas surrounding Tesso Nilo National Park, which provides habitat for endangered Sumatran elephants.

APRIL Group said it learnt about the government’s decision through media reports. It added that it was awaiting formal notification and further clarification from authorities.

“We respect the authority of the government and will continue to communicate constructively with the relevant authorities,” the company said in a statement. It added that it would respond through the appropriate channels once it received formal notification. THE BUSINESS TIMES