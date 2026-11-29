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The proposal follows heightened activity in so-called pre-IPO shares that change hands on the unregulated grey market.

MUMBAI – India’s markets regulator is considering creating a separate platform for trading shares of companies preparing to launch initial public offerings (IPOs), its chairman said on Nov 28 .

“We have received suggestions to create a separate trading platform for pre-IPO companies. We will issue a consultation paper for market feedback soon,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said at an event organised by a local media house.

“Our remit is only companies that propose to list, and not the entire unlisted company universe, which is very large,” he added, saying that SEBI was working on the platform’s framework and disclosure requirements.

The proposal follows heightened activity in so-called pre-IPO shares, which change hands on the unregulated grey market before companies list on stock exchanges.

Last week, SEBI cautioned investors against relying on “grey market” premiums, or the prices at which company shares trade before listing. The regulator warned that such prices should not be used to gauge likely listing prices or returns from upcoming IPOs.

These transactions currently take place outside regulated markets and do not provide investor protections available on recognised exchanges, SEBI had said in the caution note.

The proposal to regulate so-called pre-IPO shares comes in a year when India has seen large public offerings of billionaire Mukesh ​Ambani’s Jio Platforms ⁠and National Stock Exchange of India.

Both these companies had seen considerable activity in the grey market before listing.

By the end of October, Indian companies in 2026 had raised about 1.95 trillion rupees (S$27 billion) through 112 public issues. REUTERS