IMF again cuts global growth projections

WASHINGTON • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has further reduced its global growth outlook - already the lowest since the financial crisis - and suggested that policy "missteps" on trade and Brexit could derail a projected rebound.

The world economy will expand 3.2 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent next year, both down 0.1 percentage point from April projections, the IMF said in its latest quarterly World Economic Outlook released yesterday in Washington.

A rate of 3.3 per cent or lower would be the weakest since 2009. The IMF also slashed expectations for growth in the global volumes of trade in goods and services, cutting its estimate by 0.9 point to 2.5 per cent for this year.

"The projected growth pick-up in 2020 is precarious, presuming stabilisation in currently stressed emerging-market and developing economies and progress towards resolving trade policy differences," it said.

The IMF warnings follow weaker readings on China's growth. The US Federal Reserve is poised to cut interest rates at the end of this month for the first time in more than a decade.

But the IMF predicted a rebound to 3.7 per cent growth in volumes next year.

"The principal risk factor to the global economy is that adverse developments - including further US-China tariffs, US auto tariffs, or a no-deal Brexit - sap confidence, weaken investment, dislocate global supply chains, and severely slow global growth below the baseline," it added.

