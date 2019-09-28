IEA may cut growth estimates for global oil demand

LONDON/SINGAPORE • Oil prices were steady on Thursday but headed for a weekly loss, weighed down by slowing Chinese economic growth that dampens the demand outlook and a faster-than-expected recovery in Saudi output.

Brent fell 6 US cents to US$62.68 a barrel by 0919 GMT, while US crude rose 18 US cents to US$56.59 a barrel.

But both were down 2.6 per cent on a weekly basis.

Brent, which is on course for its biggest weekly loss in seven weeks, is just above its level before the Sept 14 attacks on Saudi facilities that initially halved the kingdom's production.

Sources told Reuters this week that Saudi Arabia had restored capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day. Saudi Aramco has yet to confirm it is fully back online.

"The political risk premium in crude prices has largely evaporated," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday it might cut its growth estimates for global oil demand for this and next year, should the global economy weaken further.

"It will depend on the global economy. If the global economy weakens, for which there are already some signs, we may lower oil demand expectations," IEA executive director Fatih Birol told Reuters.

In China, the world's second-largest economy and top importer of crude, industrial firms reported a contraction in profits last month.

A surprise 2.4 million-barrel build in US crude inventories last week also weighed on prices.

Meanwhile, key oil freight rates from the Middle East to Asia rocketed as much as 28 per cent yesterday in a global oil shipping market spooked by United States sanctions on units of Chinese giant Cosco for alleged involvement in ferrying crude out of Iran.

In what the State Department called "one of the largest sanctions actions the US has taken" since curbs were reimposed on Iran in November last year, two units of Cosco were named alongside other companies in claims of involvement in sanctions-busting shipments of Iranian oil.

The surprise move, affecting one of the world's largest energy shippers operating more than 50 supertankers, comes as US President Donald Trump seeks to exert maximum pressure on Iran to drop nuclear programmes.

As some Asian oil buyers rushed to secure vessels, rates for chartering supertankers, or very large crude carriers (VLCCs) - to load crude oil from the Middle East to north Asia next month - surged nearly 19 per cent overnight to about 75 to 76 points on Worldscale, an industry tool used to calculate freight charges, shipping and industry sources said.

The rates for loading Middle East crude to west coast India in the second week of October jumped 28 per cent to 80 to 92.5 points after Reliance Industries booked two supertankers overnight, industry sources said.

But there was also uncertainty over how widely the sanctions on the Cosco units - Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co and its subsidiary, Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co - will be implemented.

Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) owns and manages at least 36 tankers for crude and refined products, including 18 VLCCs, according to shipping sources and Refinitiv data.

At least three ships linked to Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) scheduled to load oil from the US and Brazil were cancelled, oil and shipping sources said.

Industry sources said some buyers were holding off while they check with legal teams to better understand the impact of the sanctions.

"The market is fearful of sanctions so refiners are taking some preventive measures," said a spokesman for Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemical, a major crude oil buyer in Asia.

" We'll have to see how widely implemented the sanctions will be," the spokesman added.

