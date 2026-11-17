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According to a third-quarter regulatory filing by Hyundai Glovis on Nov 17, all put and call options tied to Boston Dynamics’ common shares were exercised and expired during the period.

SEOUL – Hyundai Motor Group has acquired full ownership of its US robotics subsidiary Boston Dynamics, accelerating its push to commercialise the Atlas humanoid robot.

According to a third-quarter regulatory filing by Hyundai Glovis on Nov 17 , all put and call options tied to Boston Dynamics’ common shares were exercised and expired during the period.

The transaction concludes the buyout of SoftBank’s remaining 9.65% stake after the Japanese tech conglomerate triggered its put option in July under an earlier shareholder pact.

Existing stakeholders – including Hyundai Motor group executive chair Chung Euisun, HMG Global and Hyundai Glovis – acquired the remaining shares, giving Chung and group affiliates 100% ownership of Boston Dynamics.

As part of the transaction, Hyundai Glovis injected 46.5 billion won (S$44.8 million) to raise its stake by 1.08 percentage points to 12.47% at the end of the third quarter, following a 63.1 billion won investment in the first half of 2026.

Industry insiders say the ownership consolidation marks a pivotal turning point for Hyundai’s robotics push. With little need to balance external shareholder demands, the group can execute capital expenditures, R&D and cross-affiliate collaborations with greater speed and autonomy.

Central to this strategy is commercialising the humanoid robot Atlas. Hyundai aims to build an annual production capacity of 30,000 Atlas units by 2028 and deploy them directly into industrial operations.

The initial rollout will take place at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia. The robots will first handle relatively low-intensity tasks such as sorting and transporting auto parts before expanding into complex assembly work once the technology is validated.

By integrating Boston Dynamics’ AI-powered robotics with its automotive manufacturing and logistics systems, Hyundai seeks to boost factory efficiency while building a new growth engine.

After securing full ownership, one key hurdle for Hyundai is to achieve profitability in its robotics unit. While Boston Dynamics’ revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 29% year-on-year to 136 billion won, its net loss widened to 626.6 billion won due to heavy R&D and production costs.

With governance restructuring now complete, Boston Dynamics is gearing up for a potential initial public offering, which sources suggest could occur around 2029 or 2030 once production ramps up. No official timeline has been set. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK