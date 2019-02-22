Hyflux gets nod for scheme meeting over restructuring bid

The High Court has approved an application by embattled water treatment firm Hyflux and three of its subsidiaries to convene a scheme meeting with its creditors over a proposed restructuring.

The firm can now proceed with the scheme meeting on April 5 with unsecured creditors, including note holders and 29 banks, which make up one creditor class, as well as perpetual securities and preference shareholders, who make up another creditor class.

"Having considered all evidence, I am satisfied that the scheme meeting should be allowed to be called," Justice Aedit Abdullah ruled yesterday.

The restructuring plan will need to be approved by April 5 by at least 50 per cent in number and 75 per cent in value of each creditor class. "If one class fails, the scheme fails," Hyflux said.

Normally, under the law, individuals who hold investments through nominees would not be counted in a headcount vote at the scheme meeting. The nominees through whom they hold their securities would count only as one vote, even if they hold securities for several retail investors.

The retail investors would also not be able to attend the meetings; only their custodians may, said Hyflux's legal advisers.

But the High Court allowed retail investors who have Hyflux securities in their Central Provident Fund (CPF) and Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) accounts to vote in person and be counted for both in number and value.

Related Story Hyflux reorganisation plan will see heavy losses for small investors

Related Story Hyflux in hot water: 6 things about embattled CEO Olivia Lum

Under the proposed plan, around 34,000 registered holders of Hyflux perpetual securities and preference shares, which are owed $900 million, will receive a total of $27 million in cash and a 10.38 per cent share of the reorganised company. This means that for every $1,000 invested, they will recover $107.40, or an implied return rate of 10.74 per cent.

Unsecured creditors who do not hold perpetual securities and preference shares will receive 27 per cent of shares and $232 million in cash distribution. For medium-term note holders, who are of a higher priority on the creditors' list, the implied return rate is 24.5 per cent, or $245 for every $1,000 invested.

The bulk of Hyflux's share capital, about 60 per cent, will go to SM Investments (SMI), a consortium of Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group and energy giant Medco Group. SMI has agreed to invest $530 million in the firm.

If the scheme passes, then an extraordinary general meeting will likely be held before April 16 - the deadline Hyflux has with SMI to get the restructuring plan approved - for ordinary shareholders to vote on the issue of new shares to SMI. More than 50 per cent of them must vote "yes" for the issue of new shares to SMI and the waiver of a general offer.

Hyflux will hold its third round of town-hall meetings with holders of its notes, perpetual securities and preferences shares, as well as ordinary shares, on March 13.