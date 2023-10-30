HSBC posts 240% jump in Q3 pre-tax profit but misses estimates, to buy back $4 billion of shares

HONG KONG/LONDON – HSBC Holdings reported on Monday a 240 per cent increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit as higher interest rates boosted the bank’s profitability and helped it fund a fresh US$3 billion (S$4 billion) share buyback.

Europe’s largest bank posted a pre-tax profit of US$7.7 billion for the July to September quarter, versus US$3.2 billion a year earlier, but the result trailed the US$8.1 billion mean average estimate of brokers compiled by HSBC.

The London-headquartered bank with a market value of US$118.6 billion said it aimed to complete the share buyback by February 2024, lifting the total buybacks announced in 2023 to US$7 billion.

It also dished out the third interim dividend payout of 2023 of 10 US cents per share, bringing the total payout to 30 US cents per share.

In the third-quarter results, the lender booked a US$500 million impairment related to the commercial real estate sector in mainland China.

“We continue to monitor risks related to our exposures in mainland China’s commercial real estate sector closely, and there remains a degree of uncertainty in the forward economic outlook, particularly in Britain,” the company said in the results statement.

HSBC’s Asia-focused competitor Standard Chartered reported last week an unexpected one-third plunge in third-quarter profit due to a nearly US$1 billion combined hit from its exposure to China’s real estate and banking sectors. REUTERS