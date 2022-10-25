HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as CFO, potential CEO-in-waiting; Q3 profit slumps 42%

SINGAPORE - HSBC named Georges Elhedery, a former head of its investment bank, as its new chief financial officer in a surprise move that leaves him in pole position to eventually succeed chief executive Noel Quinn.

The sudden elevation of Mr Elhedery, 48, at the London-headquartered bank comes after he took a six-month sabbatical in January, citing a desire to travel with his family and explore personal interests.

Mr Quinn told Reuters that while departing CFO Ewen Stevenson, 56, had done a good job restructuring the bank over the last three years, the move was done with succession in mind - with the apparent effect of catapulting Mr Elhedery to the front of the queue.

The change came as HSBC reported profits slid 42 per cent in the third quarter, hit by rising loan losses as well as charges from the sale of its French business as it seeks to boost profits and placate unhappy investors including its largest, China’s Ping An Insurance Group.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed HSBC, which makes the bulk of its sales and profit in Asia, fell 2.5 per cent on Tuesday in a firm broader market .

“There is no change in strategy as a consequence of these leadership changes,” said Mr Quinn, 60, told Reuters.

“Stevenson was undoubtedly seen as doing a great job amongst the investor community,” said John Cronin, analyst at Goodbody.

“His exit is most certainly a surprise and it smells of a fallout at the top management level in terms of direction of travel for HSBC - which will raise many questions,” he said.

The bank posted a pretax profit of US$3.15 billion (S$4.48 billion) for the three months ended Sept 30. That was down from US$5.4 billion a year ago, but well above the US$2.45 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

The results included a US$2.4 billion hit from the sale of the bank’s business in France, part of a wider strategy by HSBC to excise parts of its once globe-spanning empire to boost profits.

HSBC’s net interest income swelled by 30 per cent to US$8.6 billion, the highest in eight years mainly due to rising interest rates. Net interest margins rose to 1.57 per cent, climbing 22 basis points from the second quarter.

HSBC has come under pressure from shareholder Ping An to explore options including spinning off and listing its mainstay Asia business to increase shareholder returns.

“We remain on track to achieve our cost targets for 2022 and 2023,” said CEO Quinn.

HSBC, the first big British lender to report quarterly earnings, said the quarterly performance was affected by credit provisions of US$1.1 billion, compared with the release of US$659 million of cash reserves set aside for expected credit losses in the same quarter a year ago.

Rising rates traditionally buoy bank profits as they can make more from lending than the sums they pay to savers, but the current picture is clouded by the threat of an economic downturn that could cause hefty losses for lenders. REUTERS