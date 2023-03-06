ST HeadSTart: How to supervise more experienced colleagues | Why do we overspend?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good morning! This week, we look at what you can do to build rapport with subordinates who have been at your company longer than you.
It might be difficult to earn their respect, but you can first set boundaries between your new role as a leader and previous role as a peer, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi. You should also invest time to understand your team's dynamics and be open to feedback.
Treasury bills (T-bills) and Singapore Savings Bonds are in the spotlight again, with their yields and interest rates recently rising after a decline earlier in the year. Should you invest in T-bills or go for Singapore Savings Bonds? Are fixed deposits more attractive? Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit answers these questions.
Why do some of us chalk up credit card debt even when we can afford to pay it off? Many of our financial struggles have more to do with psychology and behaviour, says the writer, adding that several kinds of cognitive biases can keep us from making smart financial moves.
Do you struggle with overspending? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
We hope you enjoy this week's curation of stories. Have a good week ahead.
How to earn the respect of subordinates who have worked longer than you
Demonstrate your work ethic, commitment and professionalism, as proof that you can handle your new responsibilities, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column.
Private credit funds and wines: Here are some alternative assets to consider
Alternative investments can help diversify one’s portfolio and meet long-term investment goals, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan, who highlights several assets to consider.
What you should know about T-bills and Singapore Savings Bonds
Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit highlights factors to consider before investing in them, including liquidity and how their interest rates stack up against other options in the market.
We know that overspending is bad, so why do we still do it?
It is expensive to stay in credit card debt, yet 29 per cent of cardholders pay the bare minimum, says the writer, who unpacks the psychology behind bad decisions.
Podcast: Is your boss biased or are you just not good enough?
Senior correspondent Krist Boo answers this question and more in the latest episode of Work Talk.
Beware of withholding information when selling your home
If you're selling your home, you should know that failing to disclose certain information could result in legal tussles, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon, who draws lessons from several court cases.
Millennials are putting their own spin on the midlife crisis
Various factors have caused millennials to be much poorer than their parents' generation, but many are taking it in their stride by finding fulfilment in life even as they spend less.
Does unlimited time off really benefit you?
More companies are offering unlimited vacation days but the policy doesn't always improve work-life balance, says the writer.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg