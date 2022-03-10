Oil and gas prices are going through the roof amid the war in Ukraine, and Singapore is not being spared.
Pricier commodities, including energy resources, can have sweeping effects across the economy, from transport costs to food and utility prices.
Oil and gas prices are going through the roof amid the war in Ukraine, and Singapore is not being spared.
Pricier commodities, including energy resources, can have sweeping effects across the economy, from transport costs to food and utility prices.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 10, 2022, with the headline How surging oil and gas prices may affect Singapore consumers. Subscribe