How shortages of a US$1 chip sparked crisis in the global economy

SEOUL • To understand why the US$450 billion (S$603.6 billion) semiconductor industry has lurched into crisis, a helpful place to start is a US$1 part called a display driver.

Hundreds of different kinds of chips make up the global silicon industry, with the flashiest ones from Qualcomm and Intel going for US$100 apiece to more than US$1,000. Those run powerful computers or the shiny smartphone in your pocket. A display driver is mundane by contrast: its sole purpose is to convey basic instructions for illuminating the screen on your phone, monitor or navigation system.