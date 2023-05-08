ST HeadSTart: Why salary transparency is important | Prepping your CPF savings for retirement

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Do not fret if your tasks at work are being reassigned to colleagues, as this does not necessarily mean you are underperforming in them, journalist Tay Hong Yi writes.
Employees may be assigned to new tasks to free them up for new assignments when organisations restructure, or it may simply be a form of job rotation, to help employees increase their skillsets and reduce monotony, experts said.
It may be a long time more until retirement for some of us, but data from the Manpower Ministry (MOM) has revealed that more than a third of Central Provident Fund (CPF) members who turned 55 in 2022 have yet to set aside the Full Retirement Sum in their CPF savings or in CPF savings and property.
Over the next five years, MOM estimated that about 24 per cent of active CPF members will fail to set aside the Full Retirement Sum. Our senior correspondent Chor Kheing Yuit shares tips on how you can boost your CPF savings to be better prepared for retirement.
Buying property has always been preferred over renting one, but not everyone subscribes to this view. As journalist Prisca Ang finds out, some, like finance executive Amanda Ong, are making both renting and owning property work for them.
Is your salary competitive? Pay transparency gathers steam in Singapore, but employer concerns remain
Wage secrecy is common here, but advocates of transparency aim to ensure employers disclose and commit to a range of wages job seekers can expect.
askST Jobs: How does one ensure a smooth handover of tasks at work?
Assigning and coordinating work is an important challenge companies face in trying to maximise effectiveness and efficiency, experts said.
How to maximise CPF savings to grow your nest egg for retirement
Are you heading for a comfortable retirement? Build up your CPF savings early to benefit from compounding over time, says an expert.
Good jobs by design, for design
In this biweekly podcast, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guests on the state of Singapore’s design sector and the prospects it offers.
Me & My Money: Why finance exec prefers to rent a home
Finance executive Amanda Ong reckons she has found a way to make money both from renting and owning property.
Jobs will soon become a national security issue
Automation and AI will pose the biggest risks to the most sought-after jobs for youth, associate editor and senior columnist Ravi Velloor writes.
Need a university degree to get a good job? Not for much longer
Debate over broadening meritocracy and creating more pathways for success in Singapore is giving way to concrete action, says the writer.
S'pore can expect lower job market churn compared to rest of the world: WEF expert
It can expect to see marginally lower volatility in the labour market than the rest of the world despite geopolitical tensions and higher adoption of new technologies.
Lesson from a clowning class: Learn to laugh when life weighs you down
Weighed down by work? Don't forget to make time to laugh and connect with strangers, as dean of SPH Media Academy Lydia Lim discovered when she signed up for clown class.
A closer look at canines with jobs
You aren't the only one "working like a dog". Start your week on a good note by meeting the canines that hold real jobs and are uniquely serving the community.
