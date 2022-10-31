ST HeadSTart: How do I decide what to wear to work? | Full allotment of S'pore Savings Bonds for those who applied for up to $10,000

Good morning! This week, we look at how to dress for your first interview as well as for work if your office does not have an explicit dress code.

Interview candidates as well as employees should find out what their company's image and culture is, and dress accordingly, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in this week's askST Jobs column.

Those who applied for up to $10,000 worth of the November tranche of the Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) will get their full allotment. The November tranche was 2.4 times subscribed, as it is the most attractive SSB issuance so far, with a first-year interest rate of 3.08 per cent and a 10-year average rate of 3.21 per cent.

In Insight, young couples shared how their housing plans have been disrupted by the recent property cooling measures, which kicked in on Sept 30.

Have your plans to buy your first home been delayed? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

With most banks here having raised rates on their savings accounts recently, deciding on which option, and how to earn the maximum interest rate, can be challenging.

In her Young & Savvy column, business correspondent Prisca Ang discusses how to choose the right savings account.

Have a good week ahead!