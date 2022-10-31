ST HeadSTart: How do I decide what to wear to work? | Full allotment of S'pore Savings Bonds for those who applied for up to $10,000

Good morning! This week, we look at how to dress for your first interview as well as for work if your office does not have an explicit dress code.
Interview candidates as well as employees should find out what their company's image and culture is, and dress accordingly, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in this week's askST Jobs column.
Those who applied for up to $10,000 worth of the November tranche of the Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) will get their full allotment. The November tranche was 2.4 times subscribed, as it is the most attractive SSB issuance so far, with a first-year interest rate of 3.08 per cent and a 10-year average rate of 3.21 per cent.
In Insight, young couples shared how their housing plans have been disrupted by the recent property cooling measures, which kicked in on Sept 30.
Have your plans to buy your first home been delayed? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg
With most banks here having raised rates on their savings accounts recently, deciding on which option, and how to earn the maximum interest rate, can be challenging.
In her Young & Savvy column, business correspondent Prisca Ang discusses how to choose the right savings account.
Have a good week ahead!
My job doesn’t explicitly have a dress code. How do I decide what to wear to work?
“If you underdress, it might show a lack of interest and sincerity in the job,” say a career coach.
November’s Singapore Savings Bonds: Full allotment for those who apply for up to $10,000
The November tranche was the most attractive SSB issuance, with a first-year interest rate of 3.08%.
S’pore job market shows signs of ‘slowing momentum’ as retrenchment rises
Employment continued to rise in the third quarter but Singapore’s job market recovery showed signs of a “slowing momentum”.
Sembmarine shareholders should accept revised merger terms
It's easy to nitpick the details and criticise aspects of the deal, but mergers are always a result of calculated compromises, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Go west, go east, go far, young people
It appears Singaporeans – especially young professionals – are not as keen to venture overseas as they need to be, studies show.
Young couples delay housing plans after property cooling measures
New property cooling measures that kicked in on Sept 30 have meant a change of plans for young couples who plan to marry in 2023.
Poll shows one in three people in Singapore loses sleep over money
How to choose the right savings account
With banks all having raised the interest rate on their savings accounts, deciding on which best suits your needs can be a challenge, writes business correspondent Prisca Ang.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg