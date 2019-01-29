How companies are working towards sustainability

With 81 per cent of companies surveyed feeling that sustainability is more important to their business today than five years ago, the Bain and Company report looks at various firms and what they have done to become more sustainable.

ADIDAS

The global sports brand sold more than 1 million pairs of shoes made with "ocean plastic" in 2017, combining an environmentally friendly proposition with desirable design and performance.

The product of a collaboration between Adidas and environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans, the shoes were made from upcycled waste from beaches and coastal communities that is intercepted before it reaches the ocean. This is a sustainable option that companies in the petrochemical-intensive shoe industry are exploring.

APPLE

The global phone brand uses Daisy, a recycling robot, to disassemble and sort used iPhones. According to reports, Daisy is capable of taking apart nine different versions of the iPhone and can disassemble up to 200 iPhones an hour.

NESPRESSO

Nespresso and its non-profit development partner TechnoServe are working with the United States Agency for International Development to rebuild the coffee industry in South Sudan after it was stifled by the country's civil war. The project seeks to train 1,500 South Sudanese farmers to increase their wages and exports.

More than 700 farmers have attended monthly agronomy training sessions since August 2015.

OLAM INTERNATIONAL

Global agribusiness company Olam International has achieved a number of successes working collaboratively to transform the sustainability and yields of its plantations.



For example, it became the first agribusiness company to achieve the Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard for its Aviv coffee plantation in Tanzania, after working with non-profit organisations and local stakeholders to ensure water security for the 300,000 people living in the surrounding Ruvuma River basin.

WALMART

Retail company Walmart, IBM and others formed the Blockchain Food Safety Alliance to improve supply chain traceability in China. This will enhance food tracking and safety.

