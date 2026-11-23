For SMEs, having enough working capital – and the right technology – can make the difference between landing an opportunity and being ready to deliver

Business owners at Singtel and GXS Business Banking’s Good Business Starts With Good Flow event learnt about ways to manage cash flow, improve productivity and pursue growth opportunities.

After months of pitching, your business has landed its biggest client project of the year.

But delivering it means spending before getting paid: materials have to be ordered, subcontractors engaged and employees paid, while the customer may not settle the bill until 30 or 60 days after the work is completed and invoiced.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a healthy order book does not always translate into cash available to meet immediate expenses.

The challenge of turning business opportunities into growth was among the themes explored at Singtel and GXS Business Banking’s Good Business Starts With Good Flow event.

Guests included filmmaker Annette Lee, who shared her experiences of pursuing opportunities for growth, as well as fengshui master Mark Tan, who spoke about creating the conditions for success.

Business owners who attended the event heard from their fellow entrepreneurs and industry experts on the different aspects of business “flow”, from securing funding to improving operations and building connections.

The common thread was that SMEs need both the financial capacity to act on opportunities and the operational capacity to deliver on them.

This is where GXS Business Banking and Singtel play complementary roles.

GXS Business Banking provides tailored business loans – from unsecured working capital to up to $5 million in property-backed financing – while Singtel offers practical AI and digital solutions to help businesses streamline operations, improve productivity and manage growing workloads.

Managing cash flow as your business grows

Working capital financing can be a boon for companies facing cash flow pressures as they grow. Rather than getting caught off guard by a shortfall, planning ahead can help owners work out how much funding they may need, when they need it and how repayments align with incoming payments.

GXS Business Banking offers financing solutions for different stages of a company’s growth cycle. Purchase Order Financing can help eligible SMEs cover costs at the start of a project, while Invoice Financing can provide earlier access to cash after an invoice has been issued.

The type of financing needed can therefore change as a project progresses – from funding the work upfront to keeping cash available while waiting for payment.

GXS Business Banking financing solutions can help businesses manage everyday expenses while retaining the flexibility to pursue new business opportunities.

Using technology to create room for growth

Access to financing is one part of preparing for growth. But for SMEs with lean teams, lengthy application processes and labour-intensive operations can also make it harder to act quickly on new opportunities.

Technology can help businesses address both.

At GXS Business Banking, technology and data are used to streamline the financing process. Instead of relying solely on credit bureau information, its credit assessment models also consider data such as transaction flows and invoicing patterns.

AI-enabled tools help automate parts of the onboarding and credit assessment process.

By reducing manual paperwork and processing, this approach can make applying for financing more straightforward and help eligible SMEs access working capital sooner.

Digital tools and automation can help SMEs streamline routine tasks, allowing employees to focus on customer service and other higher-value work. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Technology can also help businesses make better use of their resources once funding is in place.

As they grow, SMEs may want to use artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve the same outcomes as larger companies – better customer service, greater productivity and lower costs – but often have less time, specialist expertise and budget to implement such tools.

Singtel’s Stack-EZ, an AI, digital and cloud solutions portfolio under its International Digital Services business, aims to simplify digital adoption by bringing together ready-to-deploy solutions and implementation support.

For example, Stack-EZ’s AI solutions help businesses automate customer interactions, streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency, while its cloud solutions provide scalable infrastructure to support business growth.

Singtel supports businesses throughout their digitalisation journey, from solution implementation and onboarding to ongoing assistance.

By automating repetitive tasks and workflows, these solutions can free employees to focus on customer service, business development and work that requires human judgement.



Agentic AI can go beyond answering enquiries by carrying out routine tasks and coordinating parts of a workflow, potentially helping small teams manage growing workloads more consistently.

Adopting new technology, however, may require upfront investment before productivity gains materialise. GXS Business Banking’s financing solutions can support eligible investments, while Singtel’s digital solutions can help businesses improve their operations. To explore Singtel’s AI, digital and cloud solutions, visit stackez.com.

For SMEs, being ready for growth means having both the financial resources and the operational capacity to deliver – so that when the next big order arrives, they are better placed to take it on.

Find out more about GXS Business Banking financing solutions for your business.