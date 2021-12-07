MAS warning

Household debt here has risen

Households must assess their ability to meet mortgage obligations and those with a heavy debt load should not take on more loans, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It said households have amassed more debt than before the pandemic, amid a buoyant property market.

