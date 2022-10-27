Hong Kong pension fund’s biggest slump since 2008 fuels anger

HONG KONG – A historic sell-off in Hong Kong stocks has dealt a blow to the nest eggs of the city’s millions of workers, saddling them with losses of about HK$62,400 (S$11,170) each that may take years to recover.

The Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) – Hong Kong’s official pension system – shed about HK$286 billion this year as at Monday, according to researcher MPF Ratings. This puts the MPF’s year-to-date loss at around 24 per cent, on track for its worst annual performance since 2008.

Introduced in 2000 to prepare for a rapidly ageing population, the fund mandates participation for most employees in the city, and is notoriously hard to withdraw. The plan is drawing frustration at a time when stocks in Hong Kong are seeing a relentless slide, with President Xi Jinping’s tightening power grip casting greater uncertainties over the outlook for financial markets.

“The worst thing about the MPF is that there is nowhere to hide. You can’t choose 100 per cent cash,” said Mr Castor Pang, the former head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International.

“It is like the government is forcing you to gamble,” the 50-year-old said.

Mr Pang switched most of his MPF assets to defensive funds in May, but still has to suffer a single-digit loss this year.

The steep losses in funds were driven by Hong Kong and China equities, the pension pot’s largest asset class. Stocks in the city, a majority of which are mainland firms, are hovering near their lowest since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis as Mr Xi’s new term fuels worries that policies like Covid-19-zero and the state’s curbs over private enterprise may continue.

While sentiment has recovered somewhat from a rout after the Communist Party Congress, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index remains down 33 per cent this year, while another gauge of Chinese firms listed in the city has lost 35 per cent, among the worst worldwide.

Approximately 21 per cent of MPF members’ money is invested in local shares, according to Mr Francis Chung, chairman of MPF Ratings.

Mr Lam, a 44-year-old analyst at a European asset management firm, who asked to be quoted only by his last name when discussing personal investments, said: “I feel angry, sad, disappointed and frustrated. I can’t retire now.”

After losing 30 per cent over the past year, he recently moved some of his retirement money out of China and into balanced funds with more exposure to government bonds.

Part of the frustration also stems from a system that allows pension savings to fall into the hands of private asset managers, creating a lucrative business for them. Investment returns are largely dependent on the performance of a range of funds offered by providers such as HSBC Holdings and Manulife Financial.