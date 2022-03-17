More expats keen to move to Singapore

Immigration service firms and international schools here have seen an uptick in inquiries from expatriates in Hong Kong who want to move to Singapore.

Mr Ryhan Muneer of Immi-gration@SG said inquiries from Hong Kong since January to date have doubled, compared with the same period last year.

"It no longer seems attractive for both individuals and businesses with the exerting of strong-arm Covid-19 measures," he said of the strict curbs in the territory. "Singapore's measures are more flexible and realistic, on top of its sound infrastructure, an English-speaking environment and openness for global business outcomes."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will close most of its beaches after photos of maskless residents enjoying the sun and surf sparked outrage in mainland China.

SEE THE BIG STORY • Surge in interest among expats in HK to move to S'pore