Honeywell Aerospace sees business aviation growth on rising aircraft use

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Honeywell Aerospace expects global business aviation flight hours to increase about 34% through 2035.

MONTREAL – Honeywell Aerospace said on Oct 19 it expects 9,950 new business jet deliveries worldwide between 2026 and 2035, raising its forecast by 4.4% from 2025 as higher aircraft utilisation and fleet growth support demand.

The forecast includes about 4,200 turboprop deliveries through 2035, bringing total aircraft deliveries to roughly 14,000, while the global business aviation fleet is expected to grow about 29% over the next decade.

Growing demand for charter and fractional ownership is driving higher aircraft utilisation, helping support business jet demand despite economic uncertainty and geopolitical volatility.

Honeywell Aerospace expects global business aviation flight hours to increase about 34% through 2035, outpacing fleet growth as operators make greater use of shared-use models.

“Business aircraft owners and operators are consistently flying more, ordering new business jets, expanding fleets and investing in innovations that are driving growth across the sector,” said Linnea Whisler, president of Commercial Original Equipment at Honeywell Aerospace.

The company said North America remained the largest business aviation market, while demand was growing in Latin America and parts of Asia-Pacific, including India.

However, it noted that conflict in the Middle East has disrupted flight operations and paused development activity in the region. REUTERS