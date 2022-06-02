Home to money changers, retailers

Change Alley Mall may now be a retail hub lined with food and beverage establishments, but it retains its famous role as a home to money changers and retailers.

The alley, which was a hot spot for traders and brokers dealing in spices, produce and metals, is believed to have been named in 1890 after the famous trading hub in London called Exchange Alley.

Now renamed CIMB Plaza, the alley runs from Raffles Place to Collyer Quay, in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District.

In the 1930s, the 100m-long stretch was famous for its hustle and bustle, diverse offerings from apparel retailers and the ever-present money changers.

But declining sea travel, the withdrawal of British troops in the 1970s and the emergence of shopping malls led to a fall in traffic along the alley and the crowds dwindled.

It closed in 1989, and the 15-storey Singapore Rubber House and the four-storey Winchester House - which flanked the alley - were demolished soon after.

The alley made its return in 1993 as an air-conditioned shopping arcade wedged between skyscrapers Chevron House and Hitachi House, now known as 16 Collyer Quay.

Tour guide Camelia Yap, 58, used to visit Change Alley often in the 1990s to exchange currencies for travel.

"The whole of Singapore used to go (to Change Alley) for the money changers. Even tourists would know of it.

"It was right beside Clifford Pier, so tourists from places like Batam would arrive in droves."

Kolette Lim