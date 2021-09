After 17 years helming Temasek Holdings, Ms Ho Ching steps down today. She will take over as chairman of Temasek Trust from April 1 next year. Joining Temasek's board are Mastercard executive chairman Ajay Banga and GGV Capital managing partner Jenny Lee.

