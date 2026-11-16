HK stock exchange launches first dim sum bond index to boost yuan debt market

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The Hong Kong stock exchange launched its first-ever bond index, as the city seeks to boost liquidity and trading in the world’s largest offshore yuan market.

The offshore renminbi bond index will track dim sum bonds listed on the exchange or settled through the Central Moneymarkets Unit – a clearing house for debt securities in the city, according to a press release from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

The launch follows Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee’s September policy address, which outlined the offshore yuan bond index as a reference for market trends.

The government’s five-year plan unveiled that month also pledged to promote regular dim sum bond issuance, support building an offshore yuan yield curve and broaden the usage of the notes as collateral.

The Chinese authorities have sought to help cement Hong Kong’s position as the main offshore yuan hub, tapping growing investor enthusiasm for China’s currency as a cheaper path for debt financing.

Bloomberg Index Services will serve as index administrator and calculation agent, according to the press release.

Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, offers index products for various asset classes through Bloomberg Index Services.

Momentum in the dim sum bond market has accelerated notably in 2026.

Sovereign and corporate issuers have sold around 1.2 trillion yuan (S$231 billion) of offshore yuan-denominated bonds so far in 2026, a record for the period and already surpassing the full-year issuance in 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG