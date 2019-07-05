History of labour movement on display

The ReUnion exhibition at the Glass Atrium of the National Museum of Singapore runs until Nov 10. Admission is free.

The exhibition, presented by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), covers the history of the labour movement from the 1940s onwards and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Trade Union Seminar on "Modernisation of the Labour Movement".

Here are some of the artefacts on display at the exhibition, which was opened by President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

• A digital exhibition can also be viewed at ms50.ntuc.org.sg