Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The High Court has given the green light for the $391.9 million collective sale of the leasehold rear block of The Centrepoint.

SINGAPORE – The High Court on Nov 19 gave the green light for a $391.9 million collective sale of the leasehold rear block of The Centrepoint.

This comes after The Straits Times reported on Nov 13 that a stop order had been issued by the Strata Titles Board in August, following two objections to the sale.

After the board issued the stop order, the collective sale committee applied to the High Court to seek approval for the sale of the seven-storey landmark property in Singapore’s prime shopping belt.

But the objecting owners – Tanxuan Investments, represented by law firm Drew & Napier, and an individual named in court records as Chin Yun Hee – withdrew their objections to the sale prior to the Nov 19 hearing before the High Court.

Citing confidentiality obligations, the lawyers for Tanxuan Investments declined to comment on what its client’s objections were about, or why these were withdrawn.

Marketing agent Savills also declined to comment on Nov 13, saying it would prefer to address any further questions after the hearing.

Common objections include disputes over the apportionment of proceeds or en bloc sale price, or if unit holders believe that the collective sale did not take place in good faith.

On Feb 26, Frasers Property, through its wholly owned subsidiary Frasers Property Cuppage, was awarded the $391.9 million collective sale tender for the leasehold rear block of The Centrepoint.

Based on the agreed apportionment method, retail unit owners each stand to receive proceeds ranging between $840,000 and $9.29 million. The apartment owners each stand to get between $2.65 million and $7.11 million per unit, subject to final adjustments.

Completed in 1983, The Centrepoint comprises two parts: a freehold front plot and a leasehold rear plot.

The leasehold rear block forms part of The Centrepoint at 176A Orchard Road, and comprises 66 retail units and 66 residential apartments. It occupies a prime site in Orchard Road with a direct sheltered link to Somerset MRT station.

The site has a land area of about 44,700 sq ft and is zoned as “commercial”, with a gross plot ratio of 5.6 and a maximum height of up to 10 storeys.

Frasers Property said its acquisition of the site further strengthens its position in the Orchard Road area and its ability to maximise the potential of this well-located site, in line with national plans to rejuvenate the Orchard Road precinct.

Before the collective sale of the rear block, Frasers Property already held a majority stake in it, owning more than 52% of the units by strata area.

The developer is also the majority shareholder in the freehold front plot, owning about 96% of the units by strata area.

In addition, Frasers fully owns 51 Cuppage Road, a 10-storey office building directly connected to The Centrepoint.

On Aug 31, Frasers Property announced its acquisition of Cuppage Terrace – a cluster of 17 conservation shophouses located next to The Centrepoint – for an agreed property value of $175 million.

Cuppage Terrace has a total gross floor area of 34,678 sq ft, excluding the outdoor refreshment area.



With the addition of Cuppage Terrace to its portfolio, Frasers wants to take a more coordinated approach to asset enhancement and long-term value creation.