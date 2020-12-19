Hi-P International CEO makes offer for firm at $2 per share

A vehicle wholly owned by Hi-P International's chief executive and controlling shareholder Yao Hsiao Tung made a voluntary unconditional general offer for all the shares of the mainboard-listed counter, other than shares already held by the offeror.

According to an exchange filing yesterday, the offer price is $2 per share, and it is being made with a view to delist the company from the Singapore Exchange.

The offer price represents a premium of around 13.6 per cent over the last transacted price of $1.76 on Monday, the last full market day that shares were traded, and a 160.1 per cent premium to net asset value per share as at June 30.

The premium is also around 23.2 per cent, 42.3 per cent, 50.6 per cent and 62.5 per cent over the volume-weighted average price per share for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month periods up to and including the last trading day, respectively.

"The offer price represents an opportunity for shareholders to realise their entire investment in cash at a favourable valuation amid prevailing economic uncertainty driven by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and low trading liquidity in the shares," the offeror said.

The offeror reserves the right to revise the offer price if a competitive situation arises.

Shareholders who accept the offer will receive payment within seven business days of their valid acceptances being received by the offeror.

Mr Yao, who is also chairman of Hi-P, is an existing controlling shareholder of the company, holding around 83.4 per cent of the total shares as at the offer date. His wife Wong Huey Fang holds around 0.1 per cent of Hi-P shares. They have provided irrevocable undertakings to accept the offer.

In order to delist Hi-P, an integrated contract manufacturing services provider, the offeror said it will exercise its rights of compulsory acquisition under the Companies Act, if and when entitled.

Hi-P shares last traded at $1.81 on Tuesday, before a trading halt was called. The trading halt was lifted yesterday morning.

The counter closed at $2 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES