Helping service firms boost business

Published
25 min ago

Companies in the service industry, which includes retailers and food operators, can now get more help to transform their businesses.

A new scheme will allow these companies to tap government subsidies and professional guidance to improve the way they serve customers, streamline and digitalise operations, and redesign jobs to attract workers.

The Service Industry Transformation Programme aims to support close to 180 companies and 1,100 workers over two years.

This comes ahead of upcoming reductions in the foreign worker quota for the service sector over the next two years.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 12, 2019, with the headline 'Helping service firms boost business'.
