Helping service firms boost business

Companies in the service industry, which includes retailers and food operators, can now get more help to transform their businesses.

A new scheme will allow these companies to tap government subsidies and professional guidance to improve the way they serve customers, streamline and digitalise operations, and redesign jobs to attract workers.

The Service Industry Transformation Programme aims to support close to 180 companies and 1,100 workers over two years.

This comes ahead of upcoming reductions in the foreign worker quota for the service sector over the next two years.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS