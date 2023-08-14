HeadSTart: Is your salary competitive? | Counting internship stints as part of work experience

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

The nature of internships is evolving and getting highly competitive. Interns, particularly those who are going through six- to 12-month internships, are being tasked with heavier workloads, with a growing number taking on responsibilities comparable with those of full-time staff, experts told journalist Tay Hong Yi.

What's more, the selection process for coveted internships at some companies is getting more stressful, with interns now being put through multiple rounds of interviews and technical assessments.

The good news is you can make a valid argument to employers to consider your internship experience as legitimate work experience. This is because with a lengthier internship of six months or longer, you're more likely to have taken on more responsibilities and demonstrated a positive impact.

Have you ever wondered how much people in your role and age group are earning, or what might be the fastest-growing jobs in the next five years? Do explore The Straits Times' Singapore salary guide 2023 to get a better idea. You'll also get more information on the key areas that are primed for growth and the soft skills that are now in demand.

Meanwhile, results from the annual Manpower Ministry occupational wage survey, released in mid-July, revealed that the median gross wage for librarians climbed to $6,269 per month, up more than 50 per cent from 2021. Here are other jobs in Singapore that saw over 50 per cent median wage growth last year.

