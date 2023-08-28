ST HeadSTart: How much overtime is too much? | S’pore workers returning to office in full force

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Seeing your colleagues working past office hours on a regular basis may put some pressure on you to do the same for fear of looking like a less diligent worker. But what happens when this cycle leads to a culture of normalising excessive overtime work? It can lead to employee burnout and poor well-being, reports Tay Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column.
Even with less overtime, employees may not be at a disadvantage for appraisals if they display strong time management and the ability to meet their key performance indicators, say the human resource professionals Hong Yi spoke to. Setting healthy boundaries at work may be a better way to improve your work performance rather than tiring yourself out with extra working hours.
By not burning yourself out, you can enjoy longevity in your career and maybe even work until you're 75.
While most people want to retire as early as possible, working until 75 may not be a bad thing, reports Lee Su Shyan. It might not be easy to retire and rely only on our savings due to inflation. Working for longer brings not just financial security with a steady stream of income but also joy and satisfaction, she says.
Feeling peer pressure to work overtime
Work till 75? It may actually give you a more rewarding life
A study showed that working even one more year beyond retirement age was associated with a lower risk of dying during the 18-year study period.
Most S’pore workers returning to office, HR reskilling urged
Almost 80 per cent of Singapore workers are showing up on mandated days, more than the global average of 75 per cent.
Me & My Money: Entrepreneur’s bespoke jewellery business shines in her portfolio
Her pieces can sell for up to nearly $100,000 for jewellery with rare gemstones like pink diamonds or Muzo emeralds.
Billion-dollar money laundering case: Two sides to using blockchain technology, crypto
Crypto might be a favourite of criminals for laundering money, but authorities can track their movements.
Teamwork is not always the best way of working
The time that team members lose in coordinating with one another can outweigh the benefit of adding an expert to the group.
The reshaping of globalisation
Oxford professor of globalisation Ian Goldin believes the world is not “de-globalising,” but rather reshaping along multiple dimensions.
Inflation drives Asian central banks, including S’pore, to build up gold reserves
The Monetary Authority of Singapore accumulated 68.7 tonnes of gold in the first quarter of 2023 – highest in the world for the first quarter of the year.
