ST HeadSTart: How much overtime is too much? | S’pore workers returning to office in full force

Seeing your colleagues working past office hours on a regular basis may put some pressure on you to do the same for fear of looking like a less diligent worker. But what happens when this cycle leads to a culture of normalising excessive overtime work? It can lead to employee burnout and poor well-being, reports Tay Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column.

Even with less overtime, employees may not be at a disadvantage for appraisals if they display strong time management and the ability to meet their key performance indicators, say the human resource professionals Hong Yi spoke to. Setting healthy boundaries at work may be a better way to improve your work performance rather than tiring yourself out with extra working hours.

By not burning yourself out, you can enjoy longevity in your career and maybe even work until you're 75.

While most people want to retire as early as possible, working until 75 may not be a bad thing, reports Lee Su Shyan. It might not be easy to retire and rely only on our savings due to inflation. Working for longer brings not just financial security with a steady stream of income but also joy and satisfaction, she says.

