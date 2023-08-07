HeadSTart: How long should you wait for the perfect job? | Top AI jobs in demand in S'pore

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Work can often be exhausting, leaving little headspace for other things at the end of the day. So I understand when a couple of my friends tell me they’ve decided to quit their jobs to search for a new role. Tiredness is just one of many reasons – some cite dealing with a more severe burnout or toxic work environment, leading them to take a career break and wait until they land a more ideal job.
Even so, I’ve always wondered how long is too long when it comes to taking a career break before accepting an offer. In his latest askST Jobs column, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi gives suggestions on how to approach a work hiatus and factors to consider when you’re wondering whether you should hold out for your ideal job.
Also on my mind is the question of whether my own job will be replaced by the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. I should probably brush up on my AI skills but with the number of tools readily available, I am not sure where to start. If you’re like me, you might find some insights from recent LinkedIn data which shows the fastest-growing roles in the field.
Has AI had an impact on your job or the career you’re planning? Tell me more at headstart@sph.com.sg
Speaking of AI, do jobseekers find companies who use such tools more attractive as potential employers? This question is answered in the latest episode of our Work Talk podcast, which also uncovers what a Gen Z worker is looking for in a company.
Enjoy the short work week, and happy National Day!
When does a career gap become too long?
There are a few steps you can take to strike a balance between avoiding a lengthy career gap and holding out for your desired offer.
S’pore is fastest-growing market for AI talent in the Asia-Pacific
Singapore’s market for AI talent is rapidly growing, outpacing countries such as Australia, India and Japan, according to LinkedIn. The networking platform highlights the skills that are high in demand compared to supply.
Podcast: What a Gen Z wants from a job
What do a 112-year-old tech giant and a young company have in common, and which would a Gen Z prefer to work at? Senior correspondent Krist Boo searches for answers in the latest episode of Work Talk.
Is it a good idea to go on an internship spree?
Serial interns share how these stints have helped their professional development. Also read on for internship hacks that might be useful if you’re about to start your career.
WFH: Work from hotel
The extended-stay hotel industry is burgeoning, with global hospitality brands responding to an increase in business-leisure trips and travellers seeking cheaper accommodation.
Rooting out ageism at the workplace
In her satirical column Work/Life, Krist Boo examines whether a new law against workplace discrimination could help get rid of long-held prejudices.
Me & My Money: Fintech exec eyes investment opportunities in China
Being a risk-averse investor doesn’t mean you have to shy away from opportunities that you come across in the market. Fintech executive Yeo Yi Nah shares her personal experience.
What you should know before selling your car
A Porsche owner lost about $135,000 after engaging with a questionable car dealership. Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon suggests ways to avoid situations like this.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
