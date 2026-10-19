He lived the Singapore Dream of getting into medical school but quit for taichi and theatre. Why?

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Good grades, good jobs, applying for a BTO, getting married. Isn’t that every Singaporean’s dream?

In this episode, Julian Low, co-founder of theatre practice Wushiren, talks about his experience defying the “Singaporean Dream” by dropping out of medical school. He then went on to pursue his dream of starting an independent theatre collective.

Hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss if a fixed definition of success is still relevant in these times and why it’s important to have the courage to stray from “the script” and explore what truly makes you curious in life.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Intro

0:54 Is there a “Singaporean Dream”?

2:48 Why Julian dropped out of medical school

6:34 People stick to safe choices even when it makes them suffer

10:54 “Challenge” is the new C in the 5Cs list

15:55 Is fatigue our body’s way of sending a message?

20:02 Financial realities vs your dreams

29:04 Redefining the Singaporean Dream

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Yang Jiesan Cruz

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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