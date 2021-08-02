Market Watch

Has the Singapore market found its own voice?

STI sees its highest weekly close since the end of May even as US markets slide

Keppel Corp's shipyard in Brazil. The company's return to profitability signals that the long-suffering offshore and marine sector may finally be seeing light at the end of the tunnel.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended last week at 3,166.94 points - its highest weekly close since the end of May.

Meanwhile, in New York, rising Covid-19 cases in some American states, several uninspiring corporate results and data suggesting the economic reflation may be weaker than expected saw all the big three market indexes rocked by volatility.

