Has the Singapore market found its own voice?
STI sees its highest weekly close since the end of May even as US markets slide
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended last week at 3,166.94 points - its highest weekly close since the end of May.
Meanwhile, in New York, rising Covid-19 cases in some American states, several uninspiring corporate results and data suggesting the economic reflation may be weaker than expected saw all the big three market indexes rocked by volatility.
