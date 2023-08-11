Hard landing is here for trade, roiling world export champs

LOS ANGELES - As economists gauge the likelihood of recessions in major economies around the world, a slew of recent data shows that a downturn is already evident when it comes to global commerce.

China, the world’s biggest exporter, this week reported the biggest contraction in overseas shipments since Covid-19 battered the nation in February 2020.

Germany, the global No. 3, saw its exports sink in the latest monthly data by the most on a year-on-year basis since early 2021.

Exports from the United States, which pips Germany for the global No. 2 slot, also contracted over the year to June.

But the American economy is enjoying a newfound sense of optimism thanks to an ingredient many of its rivals lack: robust domestic demand.

It is not alone.

A number of countries with resilient internal dynamics are standing out.

Indonesia, the biggest South-east Asian economy, saw growth accelerate in the last quarter despite a nosedive in exports that was triggered by a sharp decline in prices for the nation’s commodities, like crude palm oil, coal and iron.

India’s expansion is projected to have strengthened in the last quarter amid a pick-up in investment.

For providers of services in nations enjoying solid job and income growth, hard-landing fears appear overdone.

But until the global manufacturing cycle works off a build-up of inventories, export-oriented economies will pose a drag on world growth.

“Both sectoral and regional divergences have opened” in the global economy in recent months, JPMorgan Chase & Co economists Joseph Lupton and Bruce Kasman wrote in a note to clients this week.

“The higher gearing of Europe and China” to the industrial cycle has been one stand-out feature, they said.

China’s export downturn has left it particularly exposed, with consumer confidence at depressed levels and a property market slump hampering a rebound from last year’s pandemic lockdowns.

Germany’s export weakness has seen its industrial production languish at a six-month low, making its emergence from a recession earlier in 2023 all the tougher.

Goods cycle

The risk is that European and Chinese weakness “could spread to the US and the rest of the world”, JPMorgan’s Mr Lupton and Mr Kasman wrote.

In time, the duo anticipates a “turn back up in the goods production cycle”.

But for now, there is a welter of ugly data.

India’s merchandise exports plunged 22 per cent in June from a year earlier.