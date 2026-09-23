Hao Open Foods to open up to 120 BHC Chicken outlets in Vietnam

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Dining Brands, formerly known as BHC Inc, is headquartered at Lotte World Tower and is a major multi-restaurant company based in Seoul, South Korea.

SINGAPORE – Hao Open Foods (Singapore) is expanding into Vietnam after securing the master franchise rights for South Korean fried chicken chain BHC Chicken, marking the home-grown restaurant operator’s first venture into the country.

In a Se pt 17 pre ss statement, the company said its Vietnam subsidiary had signed a 10-year m aster franchise agreement with D ining Bra nds Group, the owner of BHC Chicken, to develop the brand in Vietnam.

Dining Brands, formerly known as BHC Inc, is headquartered at Lotte World Tower and is a major multi-restaurant company based in Seoul, South Korea.

Under the agreement between the two companies, Hao Open Foods Vietnam will open at least 50 BHC C hicken outlets over the next decade across major cities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, with the potential to expand to as many as 120 outlets.

Its first outlet opened at Vincom Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City on Sept 12, with three more planned by the end of 2026, according to the company.

BHC Chicken is widely cited as So uth Korea’s largest fried chicken chain. The fast-fo od chain opened its first Singapore outlet at Marina Square in April 2023.

Hao Open Foods (Singapore) said its owner and chief executive Tan Kim Yong injected an initial U S$1 millio n (S$1.27 million) into the company in April 2026 to support the expansion, with more funds to be injected as needed.

It added that Dining Brands is also working on awarding Hao Open Foods t he master franchise rights for Cha nggo43 , a premium barbecue restaurant brand from South Korea, for the Vietnam market.

Corporate records seen by The Straits Times show Hao Open Foods was incorporated in October 2 022 and lists restaurants as its primary business activity. The company is wholly owned by Hao Mart chairman Tan. It shares the same registered address as the minimart chain at Hao Corp building in Changi South.

The expansion comes as Hao Open Foods is pursuing a High Court lawsuit against department store operator OG over its exit from the Taste Orchard retail concept. According to court documents seen by ST, the company alleges it was forced to vacate its units before the expiry of its tenancy after OG said the sub-tenancies were unauthorised.

Hao Open Foods entered into two tenancy agreements with Hao Mart in Nov ember 202 3 to lease two units at Taste Orchard, where it would operate outlets under ice cream brand Yole and cooked food brand Killiney until November 2026.

It alleges that OG knew of, approved and did not object to the sub-tenancies before later taking the position that they were unauthorised, requiring Hao Mart to ensure all sub-tenants vacated the premises. Hao Open Foods, which claims it was forced to vacate its units before the expiry of its tenancy , is seeking damages for alleged misrepresentation, negligence, wrongful interference with trade, and inducing breaches of contract.

The August l awsuit is one of several High Court disputes arising from the closure of Taste Orchard, which Hao Mart operated as master tenant at the former OG Orchard Point department store.

Hao Mart has separately been involved in High Court proceedings involving OG, property agency PropNex Realty and one of its agents, skincare company Belovie, as well as hair and scalp care company Bio Organicare Scalp.