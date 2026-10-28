Delivery rider blind in one eye loses bid for $500 monthly maintenance from ex-wife

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Family Justice Courts found that the delivery rider had not proved he was unable to support himself, despite his serious health problems.

SINGAPORE – A 51-year-old man who is blind in one eye and suffered a heart attack has failed in his bid to obtain $500 a month in maintenance from his former wife, who earns a higher income, after a 28-year marriage.

The man, who has worked as a driver and food delivery rider, argued that his medical conditions had affected his ability to earn a living. But the Family Justice Courts found that he had not proved that he was unable to support himself, despite his serious health problems.

District Judge Kow Keng Siong dismissed his application for maintenance, as well as his former wife’s application for nominal maintenance of $1 a month.

The written judgment, dated Oct 23, detailed the couple’s journey through financial hardship, the husband’s bankruptcy and the raising of their four children.

The couple married in 1997 and separated in late 2024. Their divorce was finalised on Jan 1, 2026. They were not identified in line with the practice of family court judgments.

Three phases of the marriage

The husband was the main breadwinner in the early years of the marriage, working as an assistant manager at a fast-food restaurant before starting a car dealership business in 2000. The wife, who is a year younger, gave up her job as a flight stewardess to become a homemaker. They had four children between 1998 and 2003.

The family’s financial position deteriorated after the husband was declared bankrupt in 2003. His business folded in 2005, and he later took on ad hoc work before becoming a driver. The wife began working full-time as a flight stewardess in 2012, the year her husband was discharged from bankruptcy.

The family also moved in with the husband’s sister and brother-in-law in 2018, renting out their flat to help cover the mortgage and household expenses.

The couple worked in the later years of the marriage. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the husband worked as a food delivery rider while the wife took on odd jobs.

The judge found that the wife had made greater financial contributions over the marriage, including pawning her jewellery and working through the family’s years of financial hardship. She was also the principal caregiver when the children were young, although the husband helped care for them while she was away on flights.

The four children are now working adults. The eldest, 28, and the second, 26, have moved out. The two younger children, aged 24 and 23, live with their mother.

Husband cited blindness and heart condition

The husband sought $500 a month from his former wife, arguing that his health had affected his ability to work and support himself.

He was diagnosed with permanent blindness in his right eye in February 2025. In June that year, he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised for six days. His doctors advised him to avoid strenuous activities and not to drive taxis.

He said his impaired vision made it difficult to see kerbs and obstacles in poor lighting, and that he could no longer work evening or night shifts.

But the judge found that the husband had not established that he met the legal definition of an “incapacitated former husband” under the Women’s Charter, which provides the legal basis for a wife to maintain her former husband after divorce.

The medical evidence confirmed his serious conditions, but did not certify that he was permanently unfit for work. “The fact that some kinds of work are unsuitable does not mean that a former husband is incapacitated from earning a livelihood,” the judge noted.

The judge also noted that the husband’s net earnings of about $2,725 a month as a delivery rider exceeded his stated basic necessities of $2,190.

While acknowledging the man’s concerns about the dangers of delivery work given his vision and heart condition, the judge said: “The law cannot turn an apprehension into an incapacity.”

Wife’s request for $1 maintenance also rejected

The wife, who earns about $7,900 a month, sought nominal maintenance of $1 a month. Such an order would preserve her ability to seek a larger amount in future if her circumstances changed.

She cited a pre-existing slipped disc in her lower back. But the medical evidence referred to her condition as under “conservative management” without adequately explaining its severity, likely progression or effect on her ability to work, the court noted.

The judge also considered that the wife earned substantially more than her former husband.

“The significance of nominal maintenance lies in the possible future obligation to pay substantive maintenance,” the judge said. “Preserving that obligation here would make the husband, who has much lower means and a poor health condition, the insurer of the wife who earns far more and has better health.”

Her application for maintenance was dismissed.

The husband had argued that the length of the marriage and the fact that both parties worked in their later years supported an equal division of their matrimonial assets.

However, the court awarded him 25% of the marital pool, valued at about $569,000, and 75% to the wife in recognition of her overall greater financial and caregiving contributions.

The wife was also granted the right to retain the matrimonial flat by paying her former husband for his share.

Both parties were ordered to bear their own legal costs.

In concluding remarks, the judge told the husband that dismissing his maintenance application did not mean he would have to face future difficulties alone.

“Parliament has recognised, in the Maintenance of Parents Act 1995, that children have a responsibility towards parents in need,” the judge noted.

The couple’s four adult children are all gainfully employed, but the judge said he could not assume they would or could provide financial help. “I hope that should you require such help in the future, you and your children will approach the issue with understanding and a shared sense of family responsibility,” the judge said to the man.

Addressing both former spouses, the judge said: “You have worked together to successfully raise four children through very difficult years. Each of you contributed to this success in your own way.”

“I hope that both of you can work together, one more time, to ensure that the remaining steps needed to wind up the marriage – the transfer or sale of the flat – can proceed as smoothly as possible.”