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The fervour over GTA VI underscores how much modern businesses depend on the digital infrastructure that makes such mass online activity possible, and the risks insurers face when that infrastructure fails.

Millions of gamers around the world have logged on for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, arguably the century’s most anticipated video game, offering a glimpse of the vast, interconnected digital infrastructure the global economy increasingly relies on.

No major disruption is expected from the rollout. But the scale of demand around one of the gaming industry’s biggest releases underscores a broader risk for insurers: a failure at a shared cloud, payments or technology provider could affect thousands of businesses at once.

After 13 years in development and an estimated US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) or more in production costs, Grand Theft Auto VI began rolling out globally on Nov 19, drawing the kind of attention that few entertainment releases ever command.

But the fervour also underscores how much modern businesses depend on the digital infrastructure that makes such mass online activity possible, and the risks insurers face when that infrastructure fails.

“A launch of the scale of GTA VI is effectively a built-in stress test of the shared digital economy infrastructure,” said Marcos Alvarez, managing director at Morningstar DBRS.

Insurers cover businesses against financial losses stemming from disruptions to their operations, including some caused by technology failures.

As companies increasingly rely on the same cloud providers, payment systems and digital platforms, a single outage could trigger claims from multiple policyholders at once, amplifying exposure.

Despite the frenzy surrounding the launch, any disruption on launch day or in the days that follow would not necessarily spell disaster for insurers, industry experts said.

“The recent technology outages have been a case in point with the gap between the economic cost and the actual insured loss being quite large due to policy limits, retentions, waiting periods, and coverage exclusions,” Alvarez added.

Business interruption could be a major source of claims, but coverage could also extend to costs associated with data recovery, system restoration, cyberattacks and outages at third-party technology providers, depending on the policy.

“This is an area that is evolving rapidly for the insurance industry. Insurers are refining how they assess, model and manage these interconnected exposures,” said Loretta Worters, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute.

“That means looking beyond an individual company’s cybersecurity protections to understand its reliance on third-party providers, the concentration of those dependencies across their portfolios and the potential for a single event to generate losses across multiple policyholders.” REUTERS