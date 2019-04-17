Grab to integrate GrabFood into its main app

Grab will integrate its on-demand food delivery service, GrabFood, into its main app, starting with a limited testing phase in the south-east of Singapore from the end of this month.

The beta testing will be rolled out islandwide next month.

GrabFood has thus far been a standalone app in Singapore and Malaysia.

Grab will also be adding GrabFood to its main app in Malaysia, with beta-testing in phases from today.

Close to one year since its inception, GrabFood has become the fastest-growing business unit in Grab, with orders growing 25 per cent month on month, the company said in a press statement yesterday.

Mr Lim Kell Jay, head of GrabFood Singapore, said in the statement: "As we approach our first anniversary for GrabFood, it is time for us to bring our fastest-growing service into our everyday super app.

"This will make for a more seamless user experience and put us in a strong position to drive the multibillion-dollar food delivery market forward."

GrabFood has more than 13,000 delivery persons and over 5,000 merchants on its platform.

Most recognised in Singapore as a ride-hailing platform, Grab also provides food and delivery services, in addition to mobile payments and financial services.