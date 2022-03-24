Grab, Sea price slump could affect S-E Asian unicorns going public

Analysts say investors will be even more cautious given current global uncertainties

Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The slumping share prices of South-east Asian tech giants Sea and Grab combined with geopolitical tensions and surging inflation could derail the listing ambitions of leading Singapore and regional start-ups, industry observers said.

Super app Grab, which listed on the Nasdaq last December through a US$40 billion (S$53 billion) special purpose acquisition company (Spac) deal, has seen its share price fall to around US$3.75, a far cry from its listing intra-day high of US$13.06 and debut close of US$8.75.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 24, 2022, with the headline Grab, Sea price slump could affect S-E Asian unicorns going public. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top