Goldman to combine investment banking and trading businesses: WSJ

Goldman will undertake one of biggest reshuffles in its history, the Wall Street Journal reported. REUTERS
Updated
Published
29 min ago

BENGALURU - Goldman Sachs Group plans to fold its biggest businesses into three divisions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Undertaking one of biggest reshuffles in the Wall Street firm’s history, Goldman will combine its investment banking and trading businesses into one unit, while merging asset and wealth management into another, the report said.

Goldman’s consumer banking arm, named Marcus, will be a part of the asset and wealth management unit, the report added. REUTERS

